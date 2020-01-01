Retail
Samia MENASRIA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Touax
- Controleuse de gestion
2016 - maintenant
Groupe lena Algérie
- Controleuse de gestion
2009 - 2016
Formations
INSTITUT NATIONAL DE LA PLANIFICATION ET DE LA STATISTIQUE (Alger)
Alger
2002 - 2007
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel