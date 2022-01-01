Samih SELEIMAN

Mes compétences :
Adhésifs
Panels
Polyuréthane
Chimie
Développement commercial
Industrie
Management
Vente
Distribution spécialisée
Export
Entreprises
DIATECX
- Sales Manager France | Adhesives Division | Packaging and Graphic Arts
2017 - maintenant
H.B. Fuller
- Distribution Manager France
2012 - 2017Mission: Set up and develop the distribution business in France
Handover management, move low volume customers to distributors.
Responsible for pricing and budget.
Initiate special sales operations.
Establish relationships with distributor’s organizations.
Participate in internal process for product complexity reduction.
Optimize distributor’s product range.
Organize training for distributor’s teams.
Participate in trade fairs.
Ensure technical service and claims management.
Drive commercial relation through projects management.
Forbo
- FORBO Adhesives, Product & Sales Manager France, Belgium, Africa and Middle East
Reims2009 - 2012Mission: Develop adhesives business for Sandwich Panels, Wood and Assembly
Monitor the business activity: pricing, sales, profit according to budget.
Manage a portfolio of existing customers.
Responsible for business development: Products, Applications
Coordinate sales team: 7 persons.
Monitor technical activities.
Initiate new products development.
Support of payment collection.
Follow up supply chain.
SOPREMA SAS
- SOPREMA: Waterproofing, Insulation, Director of industrial adhesives Europe and Canada
Strasbourg2004 - 2009Mission: Found and introduce in the market a new industrial adhesives player:
Create the industrial adhesives division.
Train the laboratory, quality and production teams on this new technology.
Set up the products range.
Select and define supplier base.
Negotiate raw materials pricing.
Promote product at customer level.
Initiate and develop a new customer base.
Selling and managing customer accounts.
Establish pricing policy.
Haguenau1990 - 2004Mission: Research and Development Manager for industrial Adhésives:
Build a liquid and hotmelt polyurethane adhesives range.
Develop adhesives according to specifications.
Define and implement production process.
Participate to cross functional team to solve quality issues.
Ensure technology intelligence.
Multiply raw material sourcing.
Provide technical assistance to customers.
Support sales team for industrial trials purpose.
Manage a technical team of 3 persons.
Train new employees on chemical substances properties including safety and regulations.