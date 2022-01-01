Samir has significant level experience in Purchasing, all three in Transport, Construction and Oil & Gas.
Strategist
--------------
• Business acumen
• Familiarity with “procurement toolkit”
• Financial and market analysis
• Creativity
• Cross-sector approach
• Sustainable development/ circular economy approach
• "Best Cost Country" analysis
• Drive “The Way We Work” culture (EHS, Quality, Integrity)
• Lean Six Sigma approach
• TCO/TVO approach
• Redesign to cost
Subject Matter Expert
-----------------------------
• Familiarity with specifications
• Knowledge of value drivers
• Understanding of market conditions
• Understanding of technical/regulatory environment
Relationship
-------------------
• Credibility with stakeholders
• Active listening ability
• Consensus-building skills
• Influencing and interpersonal communication skills
• Ability to challenge old beliefs and assert control
Mes compétences :
Achat
Achats
Capex
Contrôle interne
Coordination
e-procurement
E-sourcing
ESourcing
Externalisation
Sourcing
TCO
Veille
Pas de formation renseignée