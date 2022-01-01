Menu

Samir A.

PARIS

En résumé

Samir has significant level experience in Purchasing, all three in Transport, Construction and Oil & Gas.

Strategist
--------------
• Business acumen
• Familiarity with “procurement toolkit”
• Financial and market analysis
• Creativity
• Cross-sector approach
• Sustainable development/ circular economy approach
• "Best Cost Country" analysis
• Drive “The Way We Work” culture (EHS, Quality, Integrity)
• Lean Six Sigma approach
• TCO/TVO approach
• Redesign to cost

Subject Matter Expert
-----------------------------
• Familiarity with specifications
• Knowledge of value drivers
• Understanding of market conditions
• Understanding of technical/regulatory environment

Relationship
-------------------
• Credibility with stakeholders
• Active listening ability
• Consensus-building skills
• Influencing and interpersonal communication skills
• Ability to challenge old beliefs and assert control

Mes compétences :
Achat
Achats
Capex
Contrôle interne
Coordination
e-procurement
E-sourcing
ESourcing
Externalisation
Sourcing
TCO
Veille

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Indirect Senior Sourcing Specialist

    2014 - maintenant Kraljic Matrix : Strategical Commodity

  • SNCF - Indirect Sourcing Specialist - Services Segment

    2013 - 2014 Commodities :
    - Catering
    - Supply chain
    - Worldwide travel package
    - Labour services
    - Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)
    - Purchasing to resale process management

    Annual portfolio : confidential
    Targeted savings : 10%
    Average savings by project : 17%

    Strategical analysis of BPO Commodities

  • SNCF - Indirect Sourcing - Global Services

    2011 - 2013 Commodities:
    - Intellectual segment
    - Services segment
    - Supply chain
    - Events
    - Print

    Annual portfolio : confidential
    Targeted savings : 8,5%
    Average savings by project : 14,6%

  • SNCF - OPEX/CAPEX Buyer - Division Infrastructure

    2009 - 2011 Commodities :
    - Railway replacement
    - Refurbishment of railway station
    - Engineering

    Annual portfolio : confidential
    Targeted savings : 6%
    Average savings by project : 8%

  • General Electric - International Industrial Buyer OEM/ODM - Division Oil & Gas

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Projects :
    - Data management, standardization and translation of agreement, ...
    - Lean Six Sigma Project : reduce supplier approval process to earn productivity/time/added value
    - RFI
    - Ramp Up Management
    - Supplier Relationship Management (SRM)

  • Saint-Gobain - Supplier Quality Assistant - Division Construction

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2007 - Strategical supplier business review
    - Production Part Approval Process (PPAP)
    - Lean Manufacturing

  • Exide Technologies - Internship Lead Buyer Assistant

    GENNEVILLIERS Cedex 2007 - 2007

Formations

