Samir ABBOU
Ajouter
Samir ABBOU
TIZI OUZOU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
COVADIS
dkmetre
water cad
Entreprises
Cosider canalisation
- Chef de section travaux
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L Hydraulique De Blida (Tizi Ouzou)
Tizi Ouzou
2007 - 2012
ingenieur d'etat en hydraulique
Réseau
Abdelhak LAROUI
Abdelmalek BOUKLI HACENE
Chahrazede MADDI
Isabelle BAYET
Juba REDJDAL
Lachraf MENTRI
Mohamed BENOTMAN
Nabil SAHRAOUI
Sodineg Machine Equipement Tp Pl FRANCE
Youcef DEHKANI