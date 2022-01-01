Menu

Samir ABBOU

TIZI OUZOU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
COVADIS
dkmetre
water cad

Entreprises

  • Cosider canalisation - Chef de section travaux

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L Hydraulique De Blida (Tizi Ouzou)

    Tizi Ouzou 2007 - 2012 ingenieur d'etat en hydraulique

