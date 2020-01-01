Menu

Samir BERHIL

PARIS

@ : samirberhil@yahoo.fr

Mes compétences :
Organisation d'évènements

Entreprises

  • Groupe EDF - Conseiller Grandes entreprises

    2019 - maintenant

  • AccorHotels - CHARGE D'AFFAIRES

    Paris 2016 - 2017

  • Ahlan Paris - General Manager

    2015 - 2016

  • Groupe H2 - Consultant

    2014 - 2015

Formations

