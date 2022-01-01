Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Samir GARROURI
Ajouter
Samir GARROURI
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Lycée Pilote Du Kef (Le Kef)
Le Kef
1989 - 1996
Mathématiques
mayhématiques
Réseau
Ali MAHROUG
Anis GMIHA
Ben Amar AHMED
Mabrouk GARROURI
Moncef GARROURI
Slah RHAIMI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z