Samir KADDOUR MOKHTARI

Mes compétences :
Mud Logging
Onshore Oil & Gas
Microsoft Office
Internet
ISO 900X Standard
ISO 14001 Standard
HSEQ management
Final Well Reports
Drilling Monitoring
Entreprises
Sonatrach
- DATA ENGINEER L2
2009 - maintenantI am working as a``DATA ENGINEER L2 '' at ``SONATRACH MUD LOGGING''
To
till date
DATA ENGINEER (DRILLING SURVEY ONSHOR) - Shift 12 hours 2x12 (14 days night, 14 days morning, 28 days off)
POSITION Intermediate s
a) Monitors field equipment in the assigned section during the shift period
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES b) Collects and records various data related to the process / field equipment in the assigned section. Detects abnormal operating conditions and reporting them to the superiors
c) Prepares the equipment for hand over to Maintenance and then returning to service in a safe, efficient and environmentally sound manner
d) Works under the direction of the Board Man, to shutdown or start-up equipment using standard procedures during normal or abnormal plant conditions.
e) Attends to plant emergencies such as fire, gas leaks etc under the direction of the Shift Leader
f) Follows and promotes the best work practices related to health, safety and environmental protections, HSEQ management systems.
. a)Secondary School (12 years) education in Science stream,.
Formations
UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND THE TECHNOLOGY OF ORAN automatisme (Sig)
Sig2003 - 2008electronic
University Of Science And Technology Of ORAN (Oran)