Samir KHALIFA

Architecte indépendant, diplômé de l'école nationale d'Architecture à Rabat, Maroc.
Installé à Rabat, Marrakech et Azrou
Mes compétences :
Architecture
Design
Entreprises
Atelier d'architecture
- Architecte
Paris1992 - 2009CURRICULUM VITAE
Identification:
First name: Samir
Name: KHALIFA
Date & location of Birth: 13/02/65 in Rabat
Nationality: Moroccan
Marital Status: Married
Current Title: architect senior
Licensure n°1768, 22 /03/1995
Forming
1983-1986: D.E.U.G physics & chemicals studies, Mohamed V University, Rabat
1986-92: Architect diploma, National School of architecture (DENA), Rabat
Theme of diploma: material, structure and geometry, supervised by Mr. Abdeslam TAZI, Architect.
Mention: Very honourable with congratulations of the jury
Publication: presentation of the diploma in the magazine "Architect" No. 2
Internships
1990-92: Workshop Olivier Fougerat Architect, http://www.viadeo.com/
1991: Workshop CANTERCEL, Sens et Espace Europe, France
1999 until now: Supervisor of young European graduates in France under the experimental site architecture Cantercel http://www.cantercel.com/
Professional Activities
Mission description :
The tasks assigned to me consisted of the design plans, direction and coordination of projects:
- Supervise, plan and participate in the management of building construction projects.
- Coordinate with the external Governmental/Local Authorities in obtaining their approvals of the project.
- Manage the approvals of the client on all submittals by the consultants on the basis of cost time and quality.
- Inspecting materials and workmanship to ensure compliance with approved plans and specifications.
- Inspect and document conditions prior to start of construction, during construction and upon construction.
- Assist contractors and engineers in the review and interpretation of plans and specifications for infrastructure and building construction projects.
- Assign, supervise and coordinate in the work of construction inspectors and others as assigned in contract compliance and construction inspection work.
- Supervise the review of progress payment billings and the assignment of progress payment expenditures to the proper account code.
- Review and prepare recommendation on the different consultant recommendations and assessment of the prequalification of the sub- consultants/contractors/sub-contractors before inviting them.
Public sector: 1992-1994
Municipal architect in the Municipality of Azrou, Province of Ifrane
Member of the Committee on garbage dump
Member of the Committee on markets
Member of the Consultation Committee on the plans of cities Azrou and Ifrane
Membership coordinator of social housing operations launched in Azrou and Ifrane by the National Agency against the slums (ANHI)
Architectural references:
Bus Station Oulad Ziane, Casablanca (Biggest one in Morocco)
Reception center Michlifen, Ifrane
Headquarters ONEP, Ifrane
Headquarters ONEP, Azrou
Headquarters ONEP, Zhiligua
Treatment Plant Bouregreg, National Office of Potable Water (ONEP), Rabat: Computer Center / Laboratories water treatment / storage Building / Conference Room / Villas
Redevelopment and expansion of treatment plants in Tangier and Laayoune
Headquarters of the French Alpine Club, Rabat
Refuge du Toubkal, French Alpine Club
Development of the Blue Orange to French Institute of Rabat
Expansion of dental clinic Center, Rabat
Facilities and extensions to schools of the Mohamed V University, Rabat
Redevelopment and expansion of boarding Mohammadia Engineering School
Study architectural and development plan and safeguard the medina of Moulay Idriss Zerhoune
Restoration of historical monuments of the city of Moulay Idriss Zerhoune
Site Remediation of Challah, Rabat
Directed advertising professional photographic architectural portraits of cities (12 cities, on behalf of the Ministry in charge of Housing and Urban Development).
Development of campsites for the Mohammed VI Foundation, Education / Training
Furniture and lighting designer http://www.e-monsite.com/samkhalifarchi/
and more...