Menu

Samir KHALIFA

Paris

En résumé

Architecte indépendant, diplômé de l'école nationale d'Architecture à Rabat, Maroc.
Installé à Rabat, Marrakech et Azrou

Mes compétences :
Architecture
Design

Entreprises

  • Atelier d'architecture - Architecte

    Paris 1992 - 2009 CURRICULUM VITAE

    Identification:
    First name: Samir
    Name: KHALIFA
    Date & location of Birth: 13/02/65 in Rabat
    Nationality: Moroccan
    Marital Status: Married
    Current Title: architect senior
    Licensure n°1768, 22 /03/1995
    Patent n°:27307396
    Tax ID: 522132
    Social Security number: 6391297

    Forming
    1983-1986: D.E.U.G physics & chemicals studies, Mohamed V University, Rabat
    1986-92: Architect diploma, National School of architecture (DENA), Rabat
    Theme of diploma: material, structure and geometry, supervised by Mr. Abdeslam TAZI, Architect.
    Mention: Very honourable with congratulations of the jury
    Publication: presentation of the diploma in the magazine "Architect" No. 2

    Internships
    1990-92: Workshop Olivier Fougerat Architect, http://www.viadeo.com/
    1991: Workshop CANTERCEL, Sens et Espace Europe, France
    1999 until now: Supervisor of young European graduates in France under the experimental site architecture Cantercel http://www.cantercel.com/

    Professional Activities

    Mission description :
    The tasks assigned to me consisted of the design plans, direction and coordination of projects:
    - Supervise, plan and participate in the management of building construction projects.
    - Coordinate with the external Governmental/Local Authorities in obtaining their approvals of the project.
    - Manage the approvals of the client on all submittals by the consultants on the basis of cost time and quality.
    - Inspecting materials and workmanship to ensure compliance with approved plans and specifications.
    - Inspect and document conditions prior to start of construction, during construction and upon construction.
    - Assist contractors and engineers in the review and interpretation of plans and specifications for infrastructure and building construction projects.
    - Assign, supervise and coordinate in the work of construction inspectors and others as assigned in contract compliance and construction inspection work.
    - Supervise the review of progress payment billings and the assignment of progress payment expenditures to the proper account code.
    - Review and prepare recommendation on the different consultant recommendations and assessment of the prequalification of the sub- consultants/contractors/sub-contractors before inviting them.

    Public sector: 1992-1994
    Municipal architect in the Municipality of Azrou, Province of Ifrane
    Member of the Committee on garbage dump
    Member of the Committee on markets
    Member of the Consultation Committee on the plans of cities Azrou and Ifrane
    Membership coordinator of social housing operations launched in Azrou and Ifrane by the National Agency against the slums (ANHI)
    Architectural references:
    Bus Station Oulad Ziane, Casablanca (Biggest one in Morocco)
    Reception center Michlifen, Ifrane
    Headquarters ONEP, Ifrane
    Headquarters ONEP, Azrou
    Headquarters ONEP, Zhiligua
    Treatment Plant Bouregreg, National Office of Potable Water (ONEP), Rabat: Computer Center / Laboratories water treatment / storage Building / Conference Room / Villas
    Redevelopment and expansion of treatment plants in Tangier and Laayoune
    Headquarters of the French Alpine Club, Rabat
    Refuge du Toubkal, French Alpine Club
    Development of the Blue Orange to French Institute of Rabat
    Expansion of dental clinic Center, Rabat
    Facilities and extensions to schools of the Mohamed V University, Rabat
    Redevelopment and expansion of boarding Mohammadia Engineering School
    Study architectural and development plan and safeguard the medina of Moulay Idriss Zerhoune
    Restoration of historical monuments of the city of Moulay Idriss Zerhoune
    Site Remediation of Challah, Rabat
    Directed advertising professional photographic architectural portraits of cities (12 cities, on behalf of the Ministry in charge of Housing and Urban Development).
    Development of campsites for the Mohammed VI Foundation, Education / Training
    Furniture and lighting designer http://www.e-monsite.com/samkhalifarchi/
    and more...

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D'Architecture ENA (Rabat)

    Rabat 1986 - 1992 architecture

Réseau