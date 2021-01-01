Menu

Samir MEJRI

TUNIS

En résumé

Ingénieur informaticien concepteur/développeur WEB, avec 13 ans d'expérience.

Compétences principales:

Bases de Données: MySql, INFORMIX, SQL Server

Développement : PHP4, PHP5 (Procédural et POO), HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax, JQuery, Framework JQWidgets, Knockout, XML, JSON, CMS JOOMLA, Web Service, Rest API, bootstrap, Informix-4GL
Outils: Dreamweaver, Visual Studio Code, Eclipse

Autodidacte: Framework Symfony 3, ORM Doctrine, Twig, composer.

Mes compétences :
Facebook API
JSON
PHP
LAMP
VB6
MySQL
Jqwidgets
JQuery
Ajax
informix-4gl

Entreprises

  • ANETI-Tunisie - Ingénieur Etude et Développement

    2004 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

