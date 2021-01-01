Samir MEJRI

Ingénieur informaticien concepteur/développeur WEB, avec 13 ans d'expérience.
Compétences principales:
Bases de Données: MySql, INFORMIX, SQL Server
Développement : PHP4, PHP5 (Procédural et POO), HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax, JQuery, Framework JQWidgets, Knockout, XML, JSON, CMS JOOMLA, Web Service, Rest API, bootstrap, Informix-4GL
Outils: Dreamweaver, Visual Studio Code, Eclipse
Autodidacte: Framework Symfony 3, ORM Doctrine, Twig, composer.
Pas de formation renseignée