Menu

Samir SAMI

SKIKDA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Hyproc Shipping Company - Superviseur d'escale

    2013 - maintenant

  • Dodsal - Assistant Hse/ interprete

    2010 - 2013

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :