Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Samir ZINE
Ajouter
Samir ZINE
38
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
STMicroelectronics
- Technicien
maintenant
Formations
Greta Sud Isere
Grenoble
2005 - 2007
Installations sanitaire (plomberie)
cours du soir
Greta Alpes Dauphine
Grenoble
2001 - 2002
BTS Electrotechnique
cours du soir
Greta Alpes Dauphine
Grenoble
1995 - 1996
Bac Electrotechnique
cours du soir
Réseau
Brice LE BERT
Jean-Fabrice MAYOT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z