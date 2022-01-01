Menu

Samira DAHAMI

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Marketing opérationnel
Business development
Études quantitatives
Étude de marché
Communication
Evénementiels et salons
Marketing direct
Marketing stratégique
Publicité
Marketing

Entreprises

  • SEREC - Casablanca Morocco - RESEARCH MANAGER

    2010 - maintenant

  • Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group - Dubai - Corporate Communication & Marketing Officer

    2009 - 2010

  • KODAK - Ali Bin Ali Etb. - Qatar - Business Development Manager

    2008 - 2008 - Marketing & Business Development of the Event department (video & photo coverage for all kind of professional events)
    - Sales, prospection and follow up of new clients
    - Supervising the photography & videography team (5 persons)
    - Communication & Public Relations: Direct marketing (mailing, Emailing & Faxing) partnership contracts with media, attending events, design of promotional tools and advertisments
    - Negociating annual contracts and Project Managment

  • REFERENCEMENT.COM - France - Web Marketing Consultant

    2007 - 2007 - Optimisation of web sites to improve their positions in search engines
    - Monthly studies and reports for clients
    - Web sites contents managment

  • SODIPRESS - Morocco - Marketing Manager

    2002 - 2006 - Marketing Managment: objectives, business plans, marketing strategies- Sales Managment: restructuring and reorganising the sales department, sales team management and coaching
    - Project Management: launching new Web site, new web sites design, new company's visual identity, seminars for clients ...
    - Product development: : improving databases, new search engine ...
    - Direct Marketing: mails, emails, faxs, telephone
    - Field Marketing: attending events, designing promotional tools (flyers, brochures, posters) and advertisments, negociating contracts for media partnerships and event sponsorships

  • ROBINSON NETWORK COMMUNICATION - Morocco - Junior Account Manager

    2000 - 2001 - Attending the briefs and setting Communication and media plans
    - Managing Advertising Campaigns
    - Supervising the design and production of media advertisments (radio, tv, press & magazines, outdoor) and promotional tools (brochures, flyers, posters...)
    - Business development: prospection and follow up of new clients
    - Interacting with suppliers, clients and partners

Formations

  • Université Bordeaux 4 Montesquieu (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2001 - 2002 MASTER IN MARKETING

  • ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Settat)

    Settat 1996 - 2000 MARKETING

Réseau