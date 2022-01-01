Samira DAHAMI

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Marketing opérationnel
Business development
Études quantitatives
Étude de marché
Communication
Evénementiels et salons
Marketing direct
Marketing stratégique
Publicité
Marketing
Entreprises
SEREC - Casablanca Morocco
- RESEARCH MANAGER
2010 - maintenant
Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group - Dubai
- Corporate Communication & Marketing Officer
2009 - 2010
KODAK - Ali Bin Ali Etb. - Qatar
- Business Development Manager
2008 - 2008- Marketing & Business Development of the Event department (video & photo coverage for all kind of professional events)
- Sales, prospection and follow up of new clients
- Supervising the photography & videography team (5 persons)
- Communication & Public Relations: Direct marketing (mailing, Emailing & Faxing) partnership contracts with media, attending events, design of promotional tools and advertisments
- Negociating annual contracts and Project Managment
REFERENCEMENT.COM - France
- Web Marketing Consultant
2007 - 2007- Optimisation of web sites to improve their positions in search engines
- Monthly studies and reports for clients
- Web sites contents managment
SODIPRESS - Morocco
- Marketing Manager
2002 - 2006- Marketing Managment: objectives, business plans, marketing strategies- Sales Managment: restructuring and reorganising the sales department, sales team management and coaching
- Project Management: launching new Web site, new web sites design, new company's visual identity, seminars for clients ...
- Product development: : improving databases, new search engine ...
- Direct Marketing: mails, emails, faxs, telephone
- Field Marketing: attending events, designing promotional tools (flyers, brochures, posters) and advertisments, negociating contracts for media partnerships and event sponsorships
ROBINSON NETWORK COMMUNICATION - Morocco
- Junior Account Manager
2000 - 2001- Attending the briefs and setting Communication and media plans
- Managing Advertising Campaigns
- Supervising the design and production of media advertisments (radio, tv, press & magazines, outdoor) and promotional tools (brochures, flyers, posters...)
- Business development: prospection and follow up of new clients
- Interacting with suppliers, clients and partners
Formations
Université Bordeaux 4 Montesquieu (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux2001 - 2002MASTER IN MARKETING
ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Settat)