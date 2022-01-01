Samira DELAVILLE

• liaise with other administrative teams and organize the mounds of paperwork.
• Develop and implement a comprehensive and easy-to-follow filing system for invoices, receipts, client information, and other important documents/record management.
• organize the office layout and maintaining supplies of stationery and equipment;
• Maintain the condition of the office and arranging for necessary repairs;
• define new processes for the payment of the bills to ensure a certain cash flow (planning of signatures and payments)
Main units
• Bookkeeping: keeping track of client billing and paying bills, acting as a liaison between the company's accountant.
• Telephones: in charge of ensuring that the phone system is operating smoothly and fulfilling the needs.
• Office supplies/Stationery: order all the supplies needed to run an efficient and professional office, keeping track of when supplies are running low, and making sure goods are ordered before they run out.
• Office furniture: select and purchase desks, chairs, etc.
• Office equipment: maintain equipment such as photocopiers, fax machines, and phone systems. Oversee their repair by a professional.
• Computers: Follow-up of the materials, placing orders, distribution (with receipt).
PALICO SAS
- Responsable Administrative
2011 - maintenantTypical work activities
• Hold meetings with senior management to review performance;
• involvement in management discussions on the organisation’s policies and strategic development;
• review and update health and safety policies and ensure they are observed.
Main units
• HR management: follow-up of the meal tickets, placing orders, distribution (with receipt). Follow-up and payment of employees salaries & expenses.
SKYROCK
- Assistante du Directeur Général Délégué/Responsable des SG
Paris2003 - maintenant* Assistante de Direction /Office Manager :
- Responsabilité des Services Généraux : centralisation des achats, des relations et des négociations avec les différents prestataires. Gestion et suivi rigoureux des contrats de prestation.
- Suivi et archivage des contrats, notes de frais, factures, (…) du Groupe. Mise en place d’une base de données sécurisée et suivi régulier.
- Responsabilité de la sécurité du Groupe : mise en place des agents de sécurité 24/7 et émissions + de garde rapprochée.
- Responsabilité de recrutements : définition des profils de poste, annonces sur les sites spécialisés et dans les associations des jeunes diplômés des écoles ; direction des premiers entretiens ; sélection et organisation des entretiens avec les opérationnels.
- Préparation des Conseils d’Administration
- Tâches de l’assistanat classique dont, filtrage des appels ; organisation de déplacements, de rendez-vous et de réunions en France et à l’étranger. Frappe, relecture et mise en page de documents ; etc.
- Assistanat temporaire : du Président, du Directeur juridique et du Directeur des Affaires Publiques.