Samira HOURRI

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Bulletins

Entreprises

  • société LONGOMETAL ARMATURES - Stage

    2010 - maintenant Travail au sein société LONGOMETAL ARMATURES Chatgée Administration du personnel, Paie & Déclarations sociales. ;
    au sein de fiduciaire EL KHIBRA Berrechid.
    * 1 mois de Stage de fin de formation au sein Crédit Agricole. ;

  • LONGOMETAL ARMATURES - AGENT ADMINISTRATIF

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • EST Berechid (Berechid)

    Berechid 2013 - 2014 Licence

  • ISTIA (Berrechid)

    Berrechid 2006 - 2008 Diplôme Technicien

    Spécialisé en Gestion des entreprises ISTCG Berrechid ;

  • Expérimentales Lycée OULAD (Berrechid)

    Berrechid 2004 - 2006 Baccalaureate Degree

