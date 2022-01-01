Menu

Samira MEFTAH

ALGER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Société Général Algerie - Departement de suivi,controle et surveillence permanante.Commerce Exterieur

    2011 - maintenant

  • Société Générale Algérie - Agent Apurement Commerce Exterieur

    PARIS 2010 - 2011

  • FAIREVENTS - Commercialle

    2009 - 2009 Organisation du 1er Forum des Hommes d'Affaire Maghrebins

Formations

  • ENSEA(Ex:INPS) (Alger)

    Alger 2003 - 2009 Mangement des Organisations et Modele de Decisions

Réseau