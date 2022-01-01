Retail
Samira MEFTAH
Ajouter
Samira MEFTAH
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Société Général Algerie
- Departement de suivi,controle et surveillence permanante.Commerce Exterieur
2011 - maintenant
Société Générale Algérie
- Agent Apurement Commerce Exterieur
PARIS
2010 - 2011
FAIREVENTS
- Commercialle
2009 - 2009
Organisation du 1er Forum des Hommes d'Affaire Maghrebins
Formations
ENSEA(Ex:INPS) (Alger)
Alger
2003 - 2009
Mangement des Organisations et Modele de Decisions
Réseau
Ahmed BENDOUMA
Jean DURAND BETH
Karim NAHI
Michel GILLIERON
Mohamed SAYOUD
Mohamed LALOUANI
Rabah SEKHRI
Salim SLIMANI
Walid ATCHI