Samira OUBOUHOU

AGADIR

En résumé

Je suis une jeune fille marocaine, sérieuse, honnête.

Entreprises

  • Ste wafache - Responsable

    2005 - 2014

  • Ste infonet d'infirmatique (vente et achats) - Secretaire et gerante

    1999 - 2004

  • Hopial hassan II agadir - Secretariat

    1998 - 1999

Formations

  • Institut Superieur De ISTA (Taroudant)

    Taroudant 1994 - 1996 Diplôme de secrétariat de direction

  • Etablissement PIGIER (Taroudant)

    Taroudant 1993 - 1994 Diplôme d'informatique de gestion