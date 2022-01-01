Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Samira OUFRIJA
Ajouter
Samira OUFRIJA
TANGIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Entreprise froid
- Chargé clientèle
2008 - 2012
Formations
EMCGI (Tanger)
Tanger
2012 - 2014
master
EMCGI (Tanger)
Tanger
2011 - 2012
bachelor
MIAGE (Ksar El Kebir)
Ksar El Kebir
2010 - 2011
technicien spécialisé
Réseau
Leila OUASSINI