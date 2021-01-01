Retail
Samuel PITIOT
Samuel PITIOT
Président Responsable topométrie industrielle
Geodis géomètre
Président Responsable topométrie industrielle
BRETTEVILLE SUR ODON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Topographie
Photogrammétrie
Cartographie
Entreprises
Geodis géomètre
- Président Responsable topométrie industrielle
Direction générale |
2013 - maintenant
Helimap System SA
- Ingenieur
2007 - 2013
Cartographie héliportée, levé lidar, génération d'orthophotos
LGCA
- Ingenieur d'etude
2006 - 2006
Formations
INSTN (Cherbourg)
Cherbourg
2015 - 2015
Ecole Supérieure Des Géomètres Et Topographes
Le Mans
2003 - 2006
Caousou
Toulouse
2002 - 2003
Prepa ATS
Lycée Jean Prouve
Lomme
2000 - 2002
BTS Geometre topographe
Anne-Laure MARIANI
Aurélie GRIVOT
Elise AUMONT
Grégory JEAN
Guillaume MARTIN
Hervé JAULT
Jack RICHARD
Jennifer OSTERTAG
Marmousez ANTOINE
Sebastien CHATAIN