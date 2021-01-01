Retail
Sandra SUNE
Sandra SUNE
ALBON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Sorties
Sage Accounting Software
Microsoft Word
Entreprises
GROUPE BERT
- SECRETAIRE STANDARDISTE
2009 - maintenant
BERT « GROUPE BERT » ST RAMBERT D'ALBON (26) - (CDI)
- Accueil téléphonique (standard 15 lignes) et physique - Remises de chèques ;
- Affranchissement, ouverture courrier et dispatching - Pointage facture affrété,
- Saisie de Courrier - Répartition des factures clients - Facturations inter société et envois
SOVIBA Chambalud
- SECRETAIRE STANDARDISTE
2009 - 2009
ACCUEIL
- Accueil des visiteurs et intérimaires - Standard (3 lignes) ;
- Affranchissement, ouverture courrier et dispatching - Saisie commande clients
- Valorisation des factures fournisseurs avec Bon de livraison ;
- Saisie emballages
GROUPE BERT
- Secrétaire - standardiste
2009 - maintenant
Société OSIRIS
- SECRETAIRE
2008 - 2008
SERVICE COURRIER
- Affranchissement des lettres -Dispatching du courrier arrivé
Entreprise GDE
- SECRETAIRE ADMINISTRATIVE
2008 - 2008
SECRETAIRE ADMINISTRATIVE AU PONT BASCULE
- Prise de poids des entrées et sorties des marchandises à l'aide du logiciel OMP ;
- Saisie des tickets de pesées et bons de livraisons sur Excel
Société OSIRIS
- SECRETAIRE
2008 - 2008
ROUSSILLON (38)
SERVICE COURRIER
- Affranchissement des lettres - Dispatching du courrier arrivé
Société LAQUET
- SECRETAIRE DE PRODUCTION
2008 - 2008
Etablie Factures, Situations, Devis, Courriers - Standard ;
- DICT, DOE, Contrat de sous traitance
MOLINA TP
- SECRETAIRE STANDARDISTE
2007 - 2007
Octobre 2006 - Février 2007 (Temps plein) ENTREPRISE MOLINA INVESTISSEMENT TP ST PIERRE DE BŒUF (42) - (CDD)
- Etablie Factures, Devis, Courriers - Dossier appel d'offre ;
- Standard, ouverture de courrier et dispatching ;
- Vérification de facture avec BL - Règlement fournisseur ;
- Gestion des achats fourniture administrative
MOLINA TP
- SECRETAIRE STANDARDISTE
2006 - 2007
(Temps plein) Mars 2007 - Aout 2007 (Temps partiel)
ENTREPRISE MOLINA INVESTISSEMENT TP ST PIERRE DE BŒUF (42) - (CDD)
ENTREPRISE BLANCHARD MULTI-SERVICES
- SECRETAIRE STANDARDISTE
2005 - 2005
Etablie factures, devis, courrier - Standard ;
- Prise de rendez vous - Organisation de planning
2003 BEP comptabilité BEP comptabilité
Formations
Lycée D'Enseignement Général Privé Jeanne D 'Arc
Le Peage De Roussillon
2004 - 2006
BAC PRO COMPTABILITE
Lycée Professionnel Jeanne D'Arc
Le Peage De Roussillon
2002 - 2006
Lycée D'Enseignement Général Privé Jeanne D 'Arc
Le Peage De Roussillon
2001 - 2003
BEP COMPTABILITE