Menu

Sandra SUNE

ALBON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Sorties
Sage Accounting Software
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • GROUPE BERT - SECRETAIRE STANDARDISTE

    2009 - maintenant BERT « GROUPE BERT » ST RAMBERT D'ALBON (26) - (CDI)
    - Accueil téléphonique (standard 15 lignes) et physique - Remises de chèques ;
    - Affranchissement, ouverture courrier et dispatching - Pointage facture affrété,
    - Saisie de Courrier - Répartition des factures clients - Facturations inter société et envois

  • SOVIBA Chambalud - SECRETAIRE STANDARDISTE

    2009 - 2009 ACCUEIL
    - Accueil des visiteurs et intérimaires - Standard (3 lignes) ;
    - Affranchissement, ouverture courrier et dispatching - Saisie commande clients
    - Valorisation des factures fournisseurs avec Bon de livraison ;
    - Saisie emballages

  • GROUPE BERT - Secrétaire - standardiste

    2009 - maintenant

  • Société OSIRIS - SECRETAIRE

    2008 - 2008 SERVICE COURRIER
    - Affranchissement des lettres -Dispatching du courrier arrivé

  • Entreprise GDE - SECRETAIRE ADMINISTRATIVE

    2008 - 2008 SECRETAIRE ADMINISTRATIVE AU PONT BASCULE
    - Prise de poids des entrées et sorties des marchandises à l'aide du logiciel OMP ;
    - Saisie des tickets de pesées et bons de livraisons sur Excel

  • Société OSIRIS - SECRETAIRE

    2008 - 2008 ROUSSILLON (38)
    SERVICE COURRIER
    - Affranchissement des lettres - Dispatching du courrier arrivé

  • Société LAQUET - SECRETAIRE DE PRODUCTION

    2008 - 2008 Etablie Factures, Situations, Devis, Courriers - Standard ;
    - DICT, DOE, Contrat de sous traitance

  • MOLINA TP - SECRETAIRE STANDARDISTE

    2007 - 2007 Octobre 2006 - Février 2007 (Temps plein) ENTREPRISE MOLINA INVESTISSEMENT TP ST PIERRE DE BŒUF (42) - (CDD)
    - Etablie Factures, Devis, Courriers - Dossier appel d'offre ;
    - Standard, ouverture de courrier et dispatching ;
    - Vérification de facture avec BL - Règlement fournisseur ;
    - Gestion des achats fourniture administrative

  • MOLINA TP - SECRETAIRE STANDARDISTE

    2006 - 2007 (Temps plein) Mars 2007 - Aout 2007 (Temps partiel)
    ENTREPRISE MOLINA INVESTISSEMENT TP ST PIERRE DE BŒUF (42) - (CDD)

  • ENTREPRISE BLANCHARD MULTI-SERVICES - SECRETAIRE STANDARDISTE

    2005 - 2005 Etablie factures, devis, courrier - Standard ;
    - Prise de rendez vous - Organisation de planning


    2003 BEP comptabilité BEP comptabilité

Formations