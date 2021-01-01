Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine MURBACH
Ajouter
Sandrine MURBACH
LA ROCHELLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à la Rochelle
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ABB&A
- Présidente
maintenant
Atlantic Actif
- Conseiller
2009 - 2012
Etudes juridiques, analyses fiscales, conseil commercial, suivi client
Fonction support transversal juridique dans la société
Bureau d'étude
- Consultant - secteur pêche et aquaculture
2002 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Agronomique ENSAR
Rennes
1997 - 2000
Ingénieur agro-halieute
Réseau
Fabien HAMEL
Jessica CRILLON
Sébastien METZ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z