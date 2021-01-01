Sandrine NEGREL

HighCo, présent dans 15 pays d’Europe, est le premier Groupe de Solutions Marketing spécialiste de la grande distribution et de la grande consommation. HighCo offre aux marques et aux distributeurs des solutions Marketing pour influencer le comportement du Shopper. HighCo accompagne le shopper à travers des Solutions Drive to Store, In Store et la collecte de DATA.



HighCo compte près de 900 collaborateurs en France, au Benelux, en Espagne, au Royaume-Uni et en Europe Centrale. HighCo est coté sur le compartiment C de NYSE Euronext Paris. HighCo fait partie du Gaïa Index, sélection de 70 PME/ETI responsables.



HighCo, operating in 15 countries across Europe, is the leading non-media communications group specialized in mass-market retail and consumer goods. Through its two complementary divisions, SHOPPER and DATA, HighCo connects with the consumer all along the customer path, implements promotional campaigns and analyses and processes data.



- “CONNECT SHOPPER”: coupon issuing, promotion, in-store media, services

- “PROCESS DATA”: clearing, promo management, monitoring, logistics



HighCo employs nearly 900 staff members in France, Benelux, Spain, United Kingdom and Central Europe and islisted in compartment C of NYSE Euronext Paris. HighCo is included within Gaïa Index, selection of 70 CSR- minded midcaps.