Sandrine NKANZA SHIMBUAMBUA

Mes compétences :
E-mailing
E-CRM
Marketing relationnel
CRM
marketing direct
Entreprises
Wide Agency, Groupe Micropole
- Digital CRM Consultant
2015 - maintenant
GrDF, Groupe GDF SUEZ
- Digital Marketing Project Manager
Paris2014 - 2015
Lagardère
- ECRM Project Manager at Lagardère Active
PARIS2011 - 2014
Lagardère
- Traffic Manager/ Emailing Manager
PARIS2009 - 2011
Psychologies Magazine//Lagardère Active
- Chargée Web Marketing
2009 - 2009- Animation éditoriale du site test-et-vous.com, la chaîne de tests de Psychologies.com
- Création des newsletters et gestion opérationnelle des campagnes email marketing
- Mise en place de partenariats éditoriaux ( MSN Femmes, Lemonde.fr, Orange pour Elles, Parship)
- Reporting et suivi des performances
PARIS 192008 - 2008• Customer service management (e.g. answer Internet users request by emails, resolve problems)
• Design web site animations to increase the traffic and to gain the loyalty of psychologies.com members (e.g. sweepstakes, questionnaires, online test)
• Putting politics to develop loyalty of members and recruitment politics
• Research of new partners for co-branding (by exchanges of banners, by exchanges of opt-in address, by exchanges newsletter insertion)
• Manage contracts with partners
• Keyword research (e.g. to research for keywords related to Psychologies Web site, and to analyze of which ones yield the highest return on investment (ROI))
• Analyze of Psychologies Web site audience and reporting (Nielsen NetRatings, Site centric Cybermetrie)
• Suggest marketing strategies to boost audience
BNP PARIBAS
- Customer Service
Paris2007 - 2007• Responsible to examine the target market
• Survey market of financial products
• Advise financials products to clients (savings insurance, opening bank account)
• Prospect new clients for financial manager (inform customer about BNP PARIBAS products and services, take appointment)