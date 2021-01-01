Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine NNOMO
Ajouter
Sandrine NNOMO
YAOUNDE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
ESSTIC (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2012 - 2014
Réseau
Agnes Pamela ASSOU AKONO
Corinne KAMSEU FEHEM
Flore MBENSI TAMKO
Marie Serges ZAKOUDA
Pierre MBASSI
Urbain SOKO'O
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z