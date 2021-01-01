Menu

Sandrine OWONA

PANTIN

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Motivee, sérieuse, souriante

Entreprises

  • Berim - ECONOMISTE DE LA CONSTRUCTION

    PANTIN 2013 - maintenant

  • Fluitec SAS - Economie de la construction

    2010 - 2012

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :