Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Sandrine PAGANON
Sandrine PAGANON
AIRE SUR ADOUR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
POTEZ
- RRH
2008 - maintenant
FUMEL TECHNOLOGIE
- RRH
2003 - 2007
GROUPE NYBRON
- RESP PERSONNEL
2001 - 2002
FRAPPAZ MAC DERMID
- RESP PERSONNEL
1993 - 2001
FRAPPAZ MAC DERMID
- COMPTABLE
1988 - 1993
DADON SA
- COMPTABLE
1984 - 1988
Formations
IGS
Paris
1997 - 1998
RESSOURCES HUMAINES
Université Jean Moulin (Lyon)
Lyon
1989 - 1991
COMPATBILITE
Université (Lyon)
Lyon
1989 - 1991
Réseau
Approches BUSINESS CONSULTING
Clément DUGOURGEOT
Gaël MESPOULET
Isabelle DULAC
Karine DUBOS
Martin PY
Perroline PAGANON
Valérie TUFFIERE
