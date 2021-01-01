Retail
Sandrine PARADIS-GRENOUILLET
Sandrine PARADIS-GRENOUILLET
LIMOGES
En résumé
Entreprises
Géolab UMR 6042 CNRS
- Attaché temporaire d'enseignement et de recherche
2011 - 2012
Université de Limoges
- Doctorante
Limoges
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Université De Bourgogne QESI
Dijon
maintenant
Limoges
Limoges
2008 - 2011
Thèse en Géographie
Thèse sur l'histoire des forêts combustibles pour les activités métallurgiques
Amy WELLS
Caroline CHANLON
Erika LEGRAND
Franck BARDONNEAU
Guillaume GRENOUILLET
Laignel JUSTINE
Philippe ROUAUD
Pierre PAPON
Yohan DUPORT
