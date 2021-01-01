Menu

Sandrine PERRIN

LIMOGES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montreuil

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Carsat centre - Responsable administratif

    LIMOGES 2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lille 1 (Lille)

    Lille 1988 - 1990
Annuaire des membres :