Menu

Sandrine PERROTIN

  • ARIOLYS PARTNERS
  • cadre RH

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ARIOLYS PARTNERS - Cadre RH

    Ressources humaines | Paris (75000) 2007 - maintenant consultante en recrutement

  • Crédit Agricole - Cadre commercial

    Commercial | Charleville-Mézières (08000) 1983 - 2007

Formations

  • Lycée SEVIGNE BTS - élève

    Charleville-Mézières (08000) 1979 - 1981

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :