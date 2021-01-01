Retail
Sandrine PERROTIN
Sandrine PERROTIN
ARIOLYS PARTNERS
cadre RH
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ARIOLYS PARTNERS
- Cadre RH
Ressources humaines | Paris (75000)
2007 - maintenant
consultante en recrutement
Crédit Agricole
- Cadre commercial
Commercial | Charleville-Mézières (08000)
1983 - 2007
Formations
Lycée SEVIGNE BTS
- élève
Charleville-Mézières (08000)
1979 - 1981
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
