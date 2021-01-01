Retail
Sandrine PEYREFITTE
Sandrine PEYREFITTE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Wellness sport club
- Éducateur sportif
2013 - maintenant
BODYDREAM
- Éducateur sportif
2012 - 2013
Formations
École Peyrefitte Sport (Lyon)
Lyon
2000 - 2001
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
