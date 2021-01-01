Menu

Sandrine POMET

Strasbourg

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saintes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Crédit Mutuel - Responsable d'Agence

    Strasbourg 2016 - maintenant

  • Crédit Mutuel - Chargée Clientèle Pro

    Strasbourg 2011 - 2016

Formations

  • CFPB

    Nantes 2015 - maintenant ITB

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :