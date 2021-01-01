Menu

Sandrine POUILLARD

Paris

Senior Consultante chez Accenture

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Management

  • Accenture - Senior Consultant

    Paris 2007 - maintenant As a senior consultante at Accentre, I have been involved in several international IT projects for clients in Transport and Tourism industry where I have been in charge different project phases, including : IT studies, project planning, analysis of business requirements, and design of solutions.

    Open to international positions, I have experience working in France, Denmark, Canada, India and Singapore and Mauritius

  • Valeo - Stage - Centre de knowledge management

    Paris 2006 - maintenant ***Pour un équipementier automobile***
    Stage de fin d'édute au sein de la division de Knowledge Management
    *Formation des utilisateurs au SI

