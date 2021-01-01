Sandrine POUILLARD

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Management
Entreprises
Accenture
- Senior Consultant
Paris2007 - maintenantAs a senior consultante at Accentre, I have been involved in several international IT projects for clients in Transport and Tourism industry where I have been in charge different project phases, including : IT studies, project planning, analysis of business requirements, and design of solutions.
Open to international positions, I have experience working in France, Denmark, Canada, India and Singapore and Mauritius
Valeo
- Stage - Centre de knowledge management
Paris2006 - maintenant***Pour un équipementier automobile***
Stage de fin d'édute au sein de la division de Knowledge Management
*Formation des utilisateurs au SI