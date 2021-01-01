Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine PREGIATI
Ajouter
Sandrine PREGIATI
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AXA France
- Collaboratrice
Nanterre
2014 - maintenant
Formations
CFA De La CCIT Des Alpes De Hautes Provence
Manosque
2014 - 2014
Réseau
Manon DORDHAIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z