Sandrine PROUTEAU
Sandrine PROUTEAU
PARIS
Entreprises
VITADATA - Groupe CAPFI
- Directrice Associée
2017 - maintenant
Groupe Estia
- Responsable Commerciale
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2014 - 2016
LINCOLN
- Responsable Commerciale
Boulogne-Billancourt
2006 - 2014
EDS (SSII)
- Ingénieur Commercial
2004 - 2006
Ingénieur Commercial auprès des comptes Opérateurs Télécom
TEAMLOG (SSII)
- Ingénieur d'Affaires
2000 - 2004
Formations
ESC Amiens
Amiens
1998 - 1999
EuroMaster Ingénieur d'Affaires Télécom
RENNES 1
Rennes
1997 - 1998
Maîtrise en Ingénierie Mathématiques
