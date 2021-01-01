Menu

Sandrine PROUTEAU

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • VITADATA - Groupe CAPFI - Directrice Associée

    2017 - maintenant

  • Groupe Estia - Responsable Commerciale

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2014 - 2016

  • LINCOLN - Responsable Commerciale

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2014

  • EDS (SSII) - Ingénieur Commercial

    2004 - 2006 Ingénieur Commercial auprès des comptes Opérateurs Télécom

  • TEAMLOG (SSII) - Ingénieur d'Affaires

    2000 - 2004

Formations

  • ESC Amiens

    Amiens 1998 - 1999 EuroMaster Ingénieur d'Affaires Télécom

  • RENNES 1

    Rennes 1997 - 1998 Maîtrise en Ingénierie Mathématiques
Annuaire des membres :