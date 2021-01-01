Menu

Sandrine RIBEIRO SANTOS

TOURS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Tours

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • RSL Développement commercial - Chef d'entreprise

    2018 - maintenant

Formations

  • Gestion De Petite Et Moyenne Structure (Joue Les Tours)

    Joue Les Tours 2017 - 2018

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :