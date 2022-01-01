Menu

Sandrine RICHARD

MAUREPAS

Pour croquer la vie à pleine dents mieux vaut ne pas avoir les deux pieds dans le même sabot... J'ai horreur des profiteurs des menteurs et de l'injustice.

  • Idestyle

    maintenant

  • Keops

    maintenant

  • BeGC - Responsable Commerciale

    Commercial | Goussainville (28410) 2021 - maintenant

  • NEBEST COT - Business Manager

    PARIS 8 2015 - 2016 NEBEST France (ISO 9001-2008) is specialised in technical assistance on oil and gas sector.

    Our core business is steel protection :
    Coatings, painting, anticorrosion, including cathodic protection.
    The activities of the above mentioned subsidiaries can be summarized as follows:
    - Assistance in specification drawing-up,
    - Site supervision,
    - Checking, supervision, inspection,
    - Training,
    - Expertise,
    - Audit.

    Our technicians (some of them are certified: ACQPA / FROSIO / ICORR / NACE / COFREND level II and III – AFS level II (Association Française de Soudure – French Welding Association)) have worked on various sites as:
    - Refineries
    - Offshore platforms
    - Thermal power stations
    - Power plants

    NEBEST France also developed a traditional activity of engineering of services, with engineers and high-level techniciens who intervene in Engineering and design department or building sites, in France and abroad.
    HSE, Planning manager, Electrical, instrumentation, welding etc...


    Main clients:

    TOTAL, ESSO, EXXON MOBIL, SHELL, SONATRACH, TECHNIP, SAIPEM, SUBSEA7, PERENCO, ENTREPOSE, HEURTEY, BAKER PETROLITE,..

  • GIF (Groupement de l'Intérim Français) - Responsable Agence

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Keops Industry Services - Ingénieur Commercial

    2010 - 2013 Développer l'activité commerciale de KIS (révélateur de talent) - (oil&gaz)

  • IDESTYLE TECHNOLOGIES (groupe ALTEN) - Responsable Agence

    2001 - 2009 Entrée chez IDESTYLE en 2001 en tant qu'assistante commerciale (QUEO CONCEPT)
    De mars 2004 à octobre 2005 : expérience personnelle à Moscou en Russie
    Novembre 2005 : commerciale sédentaire : point fort : la prospection
    en plus j'ai intégré le GIV (groupement d'ingénierie des véhicules) en tant que responsable communication.
    Avril 2007 : ingénieur commerciale
    Janvier 2008 : ingénieur affaire
    Juillet 2008 : responsable agence

  • ENTREPOSE - Assistante Commerciale Bilingue (spec Pipeline) puis coordinatrice projets

    1993 - 2001

