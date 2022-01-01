Sandrine RICHARD

PARIS 82015 - 2016NEBEST France (ISO 9001-2008) is specialised in technical assistance on oil and gas sector.
Our core business is steel protection :
Coatings, painting, anticorrosion, including cathodic protection.
The activities of the above mentioned subsidiaries can be summarized as follows:
- Assistance in specification drawing-up,
- Site supervision,
- Checking, supervision, inspection,
- Training,
- Expertise,
- Audit.
Our technicians (some of them are certified: ACQPA / FROSIO / ICORR / NACE / COFREND level II and III – AFS level II (Association Française de Soudure – French Welding Association)) have worked on various sites as:
- Refineries
- Offshore platforms
- Thermal power stations
- Power plants
NEBEST France also developed a traditional activity of engineering of services, with engineers and high-level techniciens who intervene in Engineering and design department or building sites, in France and abroad.
HSE, Planning manager, Electrical, instrumentation, welding etc...
2001 - 2009Entrée chez IDESTYLE en 2001 en tant qu'assistante commerciale (QUEO CONCEPT)
De mars 2004 à octobre 2005 : expérience personnelle à Moscou en Russie
Novembre 2005 : commerciale sédentaire : point fort : la prospection
en plus j'ai intégré le GIV (groupement d'ingénierie des véhicules) en tant que responsable communication.
Avril 2007 : ingénieur commerciale
Janvier 2008 : ingénieur affaire
Juillet 2008 : responsable agence
ENTREPOSE
- Assistante Commerciale Bilingue (spec Pipeline) puis coordinatrice projets