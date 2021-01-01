Menu

Sandrine RISACHER

LYON

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Production terrain / Post-production

Entreprises

  • CANAL+ / AMP VISUAL TV / BEIN SPORT / MA CHAINE SPORT - CHARGEE DE PRODUCTION INTERMITTENTE

    2008 - maintenant Basket-ball, Handball, Volley-ball, Football, Tennis, Hockey-sur-Glace, Pétanque
    Chargée de production + coordination antenne.

  • Intermittente - Canal+ - AMP Visual TV - BeIN Sport - Chargé De Production

    2000 - maintenant

  • EUROSPORT - CHARGEE DE PRODUCTION

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 1999 - 2003 Basket-ball (pro A, Final 4 Euroleague), Handball, Volley-ball,
    Hockey-sur-Glace,
    Football (L1, L2, UEFA, Champion's League),
    Emission à l'Eurosport Café,

  • FOOT+ (Filiale PPV CANAL+) - ASSISTANTE DE PRODUCTION

    1996 - 1996 *
    * Lancement du service Kiosque sur Canalsat ;
    * Gestion des plannings (réalisateurs, monteurs, ...) ;
    * Mise en place de l'habillage des bandes-annonces pour le lancement d'un
    canal dédié.

Formations

Annuaire des membres :