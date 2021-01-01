Sandrine RODRIGUES

-
IRL Exotic
- Chief coordinator
2006 - maintenant
www.irlexotic.com
-
Tyco Electronics France
- Supply Chain Project Manager
2004 - 2005
-Management of Logistics Projects : initiate and guide improvements projects, change management in the supply chain to increase delivery performance and customer satisfaction.
Implementation logistic solution (Consignment stock, VMI, CMI, reduction leadtime program, kanban) Analize portfolio, reviewof supply chain & consequence on SAP. Calculate & advise stock exposure, liabilites, safety stock. Proposal , negociation and update of logistic agreement
-Monitoring : analyses, controls and safeguards delivery performance and efficiency of the supply chain. Key performance indicators like ship to request performance, supply chain cost improvements (inventory carrying cost, freight cost, shipping & distribution cost).
Participate and or initiate corrective action with planning and customer service
-
Tyco Electronics France
- Customer Service
2000 - 2004
-Management of 9 consignment stocks in Asia, USA, Europe for HP/THOMSON/NEC (management of stock level, forecast analysis, purchasing from foreign factories, booking & follow up of air & ocean freight), portfolio ref : 150 ref
-In charge of customer satisfaction (orders, invoicing, reminders, quotations, purchasing, solve discrepancies)
-Responsible for transfering customer portfolio to SAP & new european organisation (stocks all over Europe) introducing the organisation, update master data, stock transfer, review of logistic contract & process for VMI accounts, follow up of the transfer (payment deliveries…)
-
Merceron
- Marketing Assistant
Puteaux
1999 - 2000
Marketing Assistant (Sandwich course)/MERCON SA (Paris) manufacturing semi-trailer
-Set up subsidiaries in Poland & Turkey
- In charge of participation to foreign exhibitions in Birmingham, Poznan, Istanbul (registration, design of stand, advertising: choice of poster, design of brochures, logistic of vehicles & employees)