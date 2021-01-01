Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine RUIZ
Ajouter
Sandrine RUIZ
SOPHIA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Codix
- Secretaire
1983 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bernard DELPECH
Christophe PEROTTI
Guillaume BERTHIER
Jalel HAZBRI
Martine CAVASINO
Patrick BESSE
Yann SEJOURNE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z