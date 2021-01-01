Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine SAINT AUBERT
Ajouter
Sandrine SAINT AUBERT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IFMK
- Formatrice responsable pédagogique
2015 - maintenant
IFMK
- Formatrice
2003 - 2014
CHU
- Kinésithérapeute
1999 - 2013
Formations
Université Upv
Montpellier
2014 - 2015
master sciences de l'éducation, responsable encadrement, formation, évaluation
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z