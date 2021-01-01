Menu

Sandrine SAINT AUBERT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • IFMK - Formatrice responsable pédagogique

    2015 - maintenant

  • IFMK - Formatrice

    2003 - 2014

  • CHU - Kinésithérapeute

    1999 - 2013

Formations

  • Université Upv

    Montpellier 2014 - 2015 master sciences de l'éducation, responsable encadrement, formation, évaluation
Annuaire des membres :