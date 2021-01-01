Menu

Sandrine SERI

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Radio yopougon - Journaliste stagiaire

    2016 - 2017

Formations

  • Groupe Etep International (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - 2016

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :