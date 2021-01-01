Menu

Sandrine THEBAULT

VILLEDIEU-LES-POELES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • la flambée des cuivres - Serveuse

    2017 - maintenant

Formations

  • École De Commerce A St Jouan (St Jouan Des Gueret)

    St Jouan Des Gueret 1987 - 1989

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :