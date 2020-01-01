Menu

Sandrine THEPAULT

LAMBALLE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sandrine THEPAULT - Relation Coach

    2015 - maintenant J'accompagne particulièrement les femmes au travers de leurs émotions à faire ou refaire leur vie amoureuse ... sur-mesure pour enfin être elles-mêmes en couple et/ou avec LA "bonne" personne.

  • Amour En Berry - Conseillère Matrimoniale

    2015 - 2018 Agence Matrimoniale Toutes Générations

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel