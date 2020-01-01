Retail
Sandrine THEPAULT
Sandrine THEPAULT
LAMBALLE
En résumé
Pas de description
Sandrine THEPAULT
- Relation Coach
2015 - maintenant
J'accompagne particulièrement les femmes au travers de leurs émotions à faire ou refaire leur vie amoureuse ... sur-mesure pour enfin être elles-mêmes en couple et/ou avec LA "bonne" personne.
Amour En Berry
- Conseillère Matrimoniale
2015 - 2018
Agence Matrimoniale Toutes Générations
ECF (Ecole De Coaching Francophone) (Lyon)
Lyon
2018 - 2018
Académie Francophone De PNL
Saint Jean
2016 - 2017
Praticienne PNL
Pas de contact professionnel