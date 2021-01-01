Menu

Sandrine TORTI DELGADO

MARSEILLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Marseille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PHI Finances - Secrétaire

    2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 1989 - 1991

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :