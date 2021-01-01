Menu

Sandrine TRAORE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Africa discount - Commerciale

    maintenant

Formations

  • Groupe ESAM Yamousoukro(Ex ESTGE) (Yamoussoukro)

    Yamoussoukro 2003 - maintenant BTS

    Techniques commerciales, étude de marche, gestion de stocks ; vente direct

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :