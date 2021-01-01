Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine TRICART
Ajouter
Sandrine TRICART
PONTOISE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Pontoise
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Entreprises
Diagnostica Stago
- Responsable Marketing Reseau de Distribution International
2016 - maintenant
Diagnostica Stago
- Responsable de Gamme Marketing Global
2013 - 2016
Diagnostica Stago
- Chef de Produit Marketing Opérationnel Réseau Distribution
Asnières-sur-Seine
2011 - 2013
Diagnostica Stago
- Responsable Zone Export
Asnières-sur-Seine
2006 - 2011
MS Laboratoires
- Responsable Europe de l'Ouest
1997 - 2006
Formations
Essec MS SIAI
Paris La Défense
2005 - 2006
Part-time
Réseau
Agnes LOPEZ
Agnès DENONAIN
Alexandra DE ORTOLI
Arnaud ROUVIÈRE
Blondeau EDOUARD
Cécile HOURQUET
Francois HAMON
Nassima CHAREF
Rachel GINIEZ
Séverine FANELLI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z