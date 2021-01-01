Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine VALLI
Ajouter
Sandrine VALLI
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Wintzenheim
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Casa
- Responsable de magasin
PARIS
2002 - maintenant
Casa
- Responsable de magasin
PARIS
2002 - maintenant
Formations
Faculté De Psychologie
Strasbourg
1990 - 1993
Faculté De Psychologie
Strasbourg
1990 - 1993
Réseau
Anne LORSCHEIDER
Laura MONTI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z