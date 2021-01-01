Menu

Sandro BORRELLI

CAEN

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • AS Monaco FC - Juriste

    2018 - maintenant

  • Stade Malherbe Caen (SASP) - Juriste

    2017 - 2018

  • Stade Malherbe Caen (SASP) - Assistant juridique

    2016 - 2017

Formations

  • Aix-Marseille Université (Marseille)

    Marseille 2011 - 2016

