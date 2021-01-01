Retail
Sandro BORRELLI
Sandro BORRELLI
CAEN
Entreprises
AS Monaco FC
- Juriste
2018 - maintenant
Stade Malherbe Caen (SASP)
- Juriste
2017 - 2018
Stade Malherbe Caen (SASP)
- Assistant juridique
2016 - 2017
Formations
Aix-Marseille Université (Marseille)
Marseille
2011 - 2016
Réseau
Cédric BERNARD
Célia BORRELLI
Cyrielle MAILLET
Eric MARTIN
Franck CULTRERA
Patricia RABIARISOA
Prycille PIRTON
Yoann ATTUIL
