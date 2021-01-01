Sandro SILLARO

Ma mission principale consiste à animer et manager l'équipe en charge du support informatique.



Mes compétences :

HP Hardware

Microsoft Windows 9x

Linux

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Domain Name Server Protocol

Zyxel

Veritas Backup Exec

Symantec Ghost

PC Hardware

Netasq

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows Vista

Microsoft Windows Server Update Services

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Exchange Server

Microsoft Exchange 2010

ITIL

IP

FTP

Dell Server Hardware

Cisco Switches/Routers

Ciel Compta

Active Directory

AD

Citrix XenApp

VMware ESX

Zimbra

Microsoft Windows Server

Zabbix

Centreon et Nagios