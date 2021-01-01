Menu

Sandro SILLARO

CERGY-PONTOISE Cedex

En résumé

Ma mission principale consiste à animer et manager l'équipe en charge du support informatique.

Mes compétences :
HP Hardware
Microsoft Windows 9x
Linux
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Zyxel
Veritas Backup Exec
Symantec Ghost
PC Hardware
Netasq
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
ITIL
IP
FTP
Dell Server Hardware
Cisco Switches/Routers
Ciel Compta
Active Directory
AD
Citrix XenApp
VMware ESX
Zimbra
Microsoft Windows Server
Zabbix
Centreon et Nagios

Entreprises

  • MIDRANGE Group - Responsable support Informatique N1/2

    CERGY-PONTOISE Cedex 2010 - 2016 Mon rôle pendant 6 mois a été de faire la Supervision et le maintien des infrastructures client et la Hotline N1, N2 Je me suis vu ensuite proposer le poste de Responsable du service Hotline.
    Mon poste consistait à gérer une équipe de cinq personnes, de veiller au bon déroulement des Backups clients (Héberger comme Infogérer), superviser les infrastructures via nos outils SNMP afin d’être proactif. Je faisais également de la hotline soit par la prise d’appel ou demande par mail (ce qui représentait a peu prêt 10 tickets jour et par technicien).

  • INFORMAKIT - Technicien Informatique

    2003 - 2010 Ma fonction au sein de l’entreprise consistait à mettre en place des systèmes d’information (postes de travail, mise en place du réseau physique et Progiciel), résoudre tous types de problèmes matériel et logiciel sur site ou à distance à travers la hotline, puis la formation des utilisateurs

