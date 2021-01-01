Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandu MIDO
Ajouter
Sandu MIDO
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
NorthgateArinso
- Sales
Nanterre
2012 - 2014
Formations
Lycée Haffreingue Chanlaire
Boulogne Sur Mer
2013 - maintenant
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z