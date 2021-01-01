Sandy BARQUILLA

▌▌PROCESS AND WATER ENGINEER - 3YEAR EXPERIENCE - LOOKING FOR NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN WESTERN EUROPE ▌▌



NEW OPPORTUNITIES

I am looking for new opportunities in Western Europe as an environmental engineer.

I have always been working in an international environment and I would like to keep working with people from many different countries and/or on matters involving different countries.

I have a three years experience in water field and I am also interested in waste valorisation, energy efficiency and global environmental projects.

Do not hesitate to contact me via Viadeo/mail/phone if you are interested in my profile and think we may collaborate.





KEY WORDS

Water process/ Energy efficiency/ Water treatment/ Sustainibility/ Brainstorming/ Advanced solutions/ Reactivity/ Adaptation/ International/ Mobility/ Trilingualism (French, English, Spanish)





SUMMARY

Process and water engineer - Three years experience.



Six months experience in Bristol (UK) working for Suez to settle the energy efficiency product in the UK water market.



Two and half years in Barcelona (Spain) working for two companies experts in wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) energy efficiency optimization and advanced control systems.



Thanks to the worldwide presence of these companies and a fluent level in three languages (English, Spanish and French), I have got the opportunity to work with collaborators (clients, partners and suppliers) from Europe (Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal, UK and Poland), Centrale and South America (Chile, Colombia and Mexico) and North America (USA).



Mes compétences :

Développement durable

Génie des procédés

Procédés industriels

Génie chimique

Adaptabilité

Aisance relationelle

Efficacité énergétique

Traitement des eaux