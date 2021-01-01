Sandy BARQUILLA

Menu

▌▌PROCESS AND WATER ENGINEER - 3YEAR EXPERIENCE - LOOKING FOR NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN WESTERN EUROPE ▌▌

▌NEW OPPORTUNITIES ▌
I am looking for new opportunities in Western Europe as an environmental engineer.
I have always been working in an international environment and I would like to keep working with people from many different countries and/or on matters involving different countries.
I have a three years experience in water field and I am also interested in waste valorisation, energy efficiency and global environmental projects.
Do not hesitate to contact me via Viadeo/mail/phone if you are interested in my profile and think we may collaborate.


▌KEY WORDS ▌
Water process/ Energy efficiency/ Water treatment/ Sustainibility/ Brainstorming/ Advanced solutions/ Reactivity/ Adaptation/ International/ Mobility/ Trilingualism (French, English, Spanish)


▌SUMMARY ▌
Process and water engineer - Three years experience.

Six months experience in Bristol (UK) working for Suez to settle the energy efficiency product in the UK water market.

Two and half years in Barcelona (Spain) working for two companies experts in wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) energy efficiency optimization and advanced control systems.

Thanks to the worldwide presence of these companies and a fluent level in three languages (English, Spanish and French), I have got the opportunity to work with collaborators (clients, partners and suppliers) from Europe (Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal, UK and Poland), Centrale and South America (Chile, Colombia and Mexico) and North America (USA).

Mes compétences :
Développement durable
Génie des procédés
Procédés industriels
Génie chimique
Adaptabilité
Aisance relationelle
Efficacité énergétique
Traitement des eaux

Entreprises

  • Createch 360 advanced solutions - Water engineer

    2016 - 2017 [EN] As part of Createch technical department (water treatment section), I have been contributing to:

    ✦ Technical and economic studies based on the analysis of process and energy consumption data;
    ✦ Designing and implementing customized solutions for each customer (water utilities, industries, engineering companies);
    ✦ Managing national and international projects with high responsability and team work spirit
    ✦ B to C activity to resolve customers technical concerns
    ✦ B to B activity to establish new partnership worldwide
    ✦ Update with the best existing instrumentation technologies involved in Createch business
    ✦ Improvement of management and communication company's supports

    ☛ Results
    ✓ Entry into the French market leading a 6month project in one of the biggest WWTP in Europe
    ✓ Contribution to the development of new controls (aeration, recirculation, biogaz, dosage) to propose integrated control systems to the WWTPs.


    [FR] Au sein du département technique de Createch, j'ai contribué activement à:

    ✦ L'élaboration d'offres technico-économiques suite à des analyses approfondies de données (consommation énergétique, configuration et type de procédés);
    ✦ La conception et l'implémentation de solutions adaptées à la réalité de chaque client (industries, compagnies publiques et privées d'eau, entreprises d'ingénierie);
    ✦ La gestion de projets à haute responsabilité à l'échelle nationale (en Espagne) et internationale;
    ✦ (au) Service après-vente afin de résoudre les questions techniques des clients;
    ✦ La création de nouveaux partenariats à l'échelle globale;
    ✦ La mise à jour du savoir-faire de l'équipe afin de toujours travailler avec les équipements à la pointe de la technologie;
    ✦ L'amélioration continue des supports de communication interne et externe de l'entreprise.

    ☛ Résultats
    ✓ Entrée dans le marché français grâce à la gestion d'un projet de 6 mois dans l'une des plus grandes stations d'épurations d'Europe.
    ✓ Élargissement du portfolio de l'entreprise grâce au développement de nouvelles stratégies de contrôle (aération des bassins, liqueurs mixtes, biogaz, dosage de réactifs) afin de proposer des systèmes de contrôle complètement intégrés aux STEPs.

  • Sisltech - Water Engineer

    2015 - 2016 [EN] As part of Sisltech technical department (water treatment section), I have been contributing to:

    ✦ Technical and economic studies based on the analysis of process and consumption data;
    ✦ Designing and implementing customized solutions for each customer (water utilities, industries, engineering companies);
    ✦ Managing national and international projects with high responsability and team work spirit
    ✦ B to C activity to resolve customers technical concerns
    ✦ B to B activity to establish new partnership worldwide
    ✦ Update with the best existing instrumentation technologies involved in Sisltech business
    ✦ Improvement of management and communication company's supports

    ☛ Results
    ✓ Internal improvement within technical department: task procedure automation, document template establishment
    ✓ National renown in terms of advanced control system confirmed: increase of national offer generation in 2015
    ✓ International identity spread in new water markets with many opportunities worldwide


    [FR] Au sein du département technique de Sisltech, j'ai contribué activement à:

    ✦ L'élaboration d'offres technico-économiques suite à des analyses approfondies de données (consommation énergétique, configuration et type de procédés);
    ✦ La conception et l'implémentation de solutions adaptées à la réalité de chaque client (industries, compagnies publiques et privées d'eau, entreprises d'ingénierie);
    ✦ La gestion de projets à haute responsabilité à l'échelle nationale (en Espagne) et internationale;
    ✦ (au) Service après-vente afin de résoudre les questions techniques des clients;
    ✦ La création de nouveaux partenariats à l'échelle globale;
    ✦ La mise à jour du savoir-faire de l'équipe afin de toujours travailler avec les équipements à la pointe de la technologie;
    ✦ L'amélioration continue des supports de communication interne et externe de l'entreprise.

    ☛ Résultats
    ✓ Amélioration du fonctionnement interne du département technique: automatisation des procédures, mise en place de modèles et de gabarits;
    ✓ Confirmation du statut de leader des systèmes de contrôle avancé sur le marché national (Espagne).
    ✓ Création d'opportunités à l'internationale et ouverture de nouveaux marchés (Portugal, Italie, Pologne).

  • Suez - Process Engineer (Intern)

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2014 - 2014 [EN] I have been working as a process engineer to set up the energy efficiency Suez's product in the UK market:

    ✦ Collaboration with the Spanish head office to understand the product;
    ✦ Market study : to identify customers and competitors in the UK and to be aware of the legislation relative to energy efficiency in the country;
    ✦ Collaboration with the sales team : offer adaptation to the UK market specificities and establishment of priorities among several products within the energy efficiency offer;
    ✦ Redaction of technical literature and marketing material as a support for the sales team;

    ☛ Results:
    ✓ One of the energy efficient product has been launched in the UK market right after the thesis project
    ✓ Master thesis defended and passed with congratulations (10/10)


    [FR] Ma mission au sein du département de support technique de Suez UK consistait à introduire le produit "Efficacité énergétique" au sein du portofolio de l'entreprise au Royaume-Uni :

    ✦ Comprendre l'offre déjà proposée par Suez en Espagne (aspects techniques et financiers des audits, fonctionnement des stations d'épurations, solutions techniques spécifiques proposées..);
    ✦ Etudier le marché au Royaume-Uni : comprendre les besoins et les politiques des industries/ services publics quant à l'efficacité énergétique; comprendre la législation relative à l'efficacité énergétique au Royaume Uni et identifier les bénéfices pour le client;
    ✦ Travailler en collaboration directe avec le département des ventes afin d'identifier les meilleures opportunités de vente parmi les différents produits de l'offre;
    ✦ Rédaction de documents techniques et préparation du matériel de marketing.

    ☛ Résultats:
    ✓ un des produits de l'offre est déjà en phase de commercialisation, six mois seulement après le début de l'étude de marché;
    ✓ le projet pour la thèse de master a été présenté au jury de l'école ETSEIB (Barcelone) et a reçu les félicitations (10/10).

  • ISTEEP - Ingénieur d'étude pour la conception de stations d'épuration par filtres plantés de roseaux

    2012 - 2012 [EN] Ten-week internship within ISTEEP company. Research and engineering in wastewater treatment applied to reed bed filter plant design:

    ✦ Redaction of technical offers : flow calculations, sizing design
    ✦ Realisation of implementation studies
    ✦ Public tenders market understanding : concurrency, suppliers and basic rudiments to set up an offer

    [FR]Stage de 10 semaines en tant qu'ingénieur d'étude au sein de la start-up ISTEEP afin de contribuer à la conception de stations d'épuration biologiques (filtres plantés de roseaux):

    ✦ Découverte et compréhension du fonctionnement des stations d'épuration à filtres plantés de roseaux
    ✦ Rédaction de dossiers scientifiques
    ✦ Visites de terrain et maintenance des stations déjà installées
    ✦ Découverte du système d'appel d'offres publiques

  • Grands Moulins Storione - Opératrice de productionLabourer internship/

    2011 - 2011 [EN] In charge of the stock management in a food-processing industry

    [FR] Manutention, gestion des stocks.

